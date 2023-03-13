Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecast…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. T…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…