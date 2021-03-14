Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Florence, SC
