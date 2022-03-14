 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

