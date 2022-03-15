 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert