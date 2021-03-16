 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert