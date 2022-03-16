 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert