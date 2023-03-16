It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 deg…