It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.