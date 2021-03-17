Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You ma…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade d…
For the drive home in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. The for…
For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. F…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…