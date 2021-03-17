Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.