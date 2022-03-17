The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's hig…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Flo…
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 54-degree lo…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …