Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

