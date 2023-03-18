Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Florence, SC
