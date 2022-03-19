Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 4:01 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.