 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert