Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. It …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 54-degree lo…
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tod…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 …