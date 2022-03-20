Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.