Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Florence, SC
