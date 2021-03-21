Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahe…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You ma…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will re…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's UV index is…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade d…