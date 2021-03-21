 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert