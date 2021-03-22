 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Florence, SC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 2:00 PM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

