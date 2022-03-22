 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

