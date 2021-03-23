 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

