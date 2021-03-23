Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 2:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
