The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Florence, SC
