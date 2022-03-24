Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is fo…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll …
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm d…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's …
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.