Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Wind…