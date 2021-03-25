Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 5:00 PM EDT. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
