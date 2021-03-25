 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 5:00 PM EDT. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert