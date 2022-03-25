 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert