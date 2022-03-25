Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.