The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Wind…