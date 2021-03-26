Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC
