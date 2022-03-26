Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

