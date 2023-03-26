Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees …