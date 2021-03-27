The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Florenc…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Florence's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Flo…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The UV index today i…