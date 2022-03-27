Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.