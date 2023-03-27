The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Florence, SC
