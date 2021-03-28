Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.