The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'…
Florence's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Flo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The UV index today i…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is …