Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 3:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.