Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 3:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC
