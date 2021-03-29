 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

