Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees t…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will s…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Keep an eye on the rada…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…