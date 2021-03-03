 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert