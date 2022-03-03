Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC
