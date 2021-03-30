 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

