Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Florence, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.