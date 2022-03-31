The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Florence, SC
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.