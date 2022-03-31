 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert