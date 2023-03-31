Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Pl…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…