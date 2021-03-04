Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.