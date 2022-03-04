 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Florence, SC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

