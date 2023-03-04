Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.