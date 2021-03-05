Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 11:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees t…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Keep an eye on the rada…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…