Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 11:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.