The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
