Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.