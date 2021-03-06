 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 3:00 AM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

