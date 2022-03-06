 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

