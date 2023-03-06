It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll se…