Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

