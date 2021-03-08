Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:30 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The UV i…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shou…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…