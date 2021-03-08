Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 10:30 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.